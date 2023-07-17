Solid utility, plenty of features, and reasonable price

Roseville, Calif.- Are you a traditional truck person who is searching for something a little different? The 2023 Ford Maverick is a great alternative to the beloved large truck.

The Maverick is Ford’s smallest pickup truck and is offered at a very reasonable price (starting at around $22,000). It provides solid utility and plenty of available features and is already taking sales away from more notable Ford trucks like the F-150 and Ranger. Debuting in 2022, the Maverick had impressive sales of 74,370.

Besides its size and price, another selling point is the base model Maverick is equipped with a four-cylinder engine that gets a whopping 33-40 mpg. It has a 13.8-gallon tank that allows the Maverick to go more than 500 miles before requiring a fill up.

Tremor model

A new wrinkle to the Maverick this year is the Tremor model. Its greatest asset is providing modest off-road excursions. The Tremor has a 9.4 inch clearance and offers three selectable drive modes – Mud & Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Sand. The Trail Control feature automatically adjusts the accelerator and brakes to a set speed, providing an off-road cruise control.

The Tremor package goes for an additional $2,995 and is reserved for the Maverick XLT and Lariat models with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. The Tremor is the only Maverick that features an all-wheel-drive system with a torque-vectoring rear differential. The fuel economy is a downside – 21-26 mpg.

Trim Levels

The Maverick can deliver some muscle. It hauls up to 2,000 pounds and has a payload of 1,500 pounds – not bad for a small truck that weights between 3,563 to 3,731 pounds. Built on the same platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport, the Maverick is offered in four trim models (XL, XLT, Lariat, Lariat First Edition).

The standard engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that produces 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. It comes with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added. It goes 0-60 mph in a somewhat sluggish 7.7 seconds.

For those seeking more performance, the Maverick also offers a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It’s peppy and fun to drive, going 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds, making it quicker than many midsize pickups. The turbo’s fuel economy (23-30 mpg) can’t compare to the standard model.

AT A GLANCE: 2023 FORD MAVERICK

Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 191 horsepower; turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 250 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 33-40 mpg; 23-30 mpg

Price estimate: $22,200 to $28,100 195 – $27,955

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Due to its size, the Maverick is naturally easier to maneuver in tight spaces than larger trucks. The steering is responsive and we liked how it handled in tight turns. Standard driver assistance features include rearview camera, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, forward automatic emergency braking, and automatic high-beam headlights.

Interior

The front seats are firm, supportive and offer generous head and leg room, even for taller occupants. Leg room is limited in the back row for anyone but kids. The Maverick bed measures 54.4 inches in length and the total volume is 33.3 cubic feet.

There’s nothing special regarding the Maverick interior. It has an ordinary 8-inch touchscreen that’s easy to master. There aren’t a lot of buttons, so finding the proper controls is never an issue. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration come standard.

The 2023 Ford Maverick is a good alternative for folks who don’t want a large truck. However, it has a big enough bed for average hauling and delivers solid performance as well. Its real selling point is fuel economy – it’s a definite money saver.