Ford captures lightning in its new EV truck

Roseville, Calif.- Ford’s first all-electric truck – 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – is a marvel that features so many cool features that it will be a tempting buy for anyone seeking a full-size truck.

Always at or near the top in truck sales, Ford is recognized as one of the forerunners in revolutionizing the pickup. Last year the renowned Michigan automaker came out with the Ford F-150 hybrid truck and this year debuted the highly touted Lightning.

Unlike gaudy-appearing EV trucks like the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1 and GMC Hummer, the Lightning look remains traditional. It resembles a regular gas-powered F-150 and also has a similar starting price, around $40,000. The EV truck qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit and additional incentives from multiple states, including California.

The Lightning is anything but typical. If you’re looking for a truck with an unusual array of bells and whistles, you’ve come to the right place.

Cool Lightning features

Hands-free driving system called BlueCruise

A smartphone can be used as the truck’s key

Has up to 11 power outlets

A battery with the ability to power a home for around three days during an outage

Electrical plugs in the bed, cab and front trunk that can be used to power-up tools and other electronic devices

Power front trunk (frunk) provides around 14 cubic feet of space and can fit two sets of golf clubs. Water-resistant frunk has four power outlets and two USB ports, and a drain allows it to act as a food or beverage cooler

Available fold-out center console table

Front seats that recline nearly flat so one can stretch out and take a nap

Range & performance

The base model Lightning with a 10.5 kW battery has approximately 230 miles of range on a full charge. The range projections are based on factors like traffic, topography and usage. It also takes into account sensors that approximate payload and does the same for towing. An upgraded 17.6 kW battery raises the range to about 300 miles.

The EV truck can gain up to 30 miles of range per hour using the Ford Charge Station Pro. At home, a 240-volt outlet is necessity because a standard 120-volt outlet will take far too long to recharge. Ford says plugging the lightning into a 150-kW station can charge the battery from 15% to 80% in around 40 minutes.

Available as a SuperCrew or crew cab, the Lightning has a 5.5-foot bed, measures 232.7-inches in length, and has a 145-inch wheelbase. The standard battery can tow up to 7,700 pounds and the extended one can handle approximately 10,000 pounds when equipped with the Max Trailer Tow package. Payload capacity is expected to be around 2,000 pounds.

Performance is a major plus for the Lightning, which employs a dual-motor setup and generates 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with the larger battery, the truck is even more powerful – 563 horsepower and the same torque (775). It reportedly goes 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The Lightning has a fully independent rear suspension and cruises along the freeway in comfort or can go off-roading with proficiency. It provides quick steering and is not clumsy or overly cumbersome in small, tight parking lots.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 FORD F-150 lightning

Performance: two electric motors, 426 or 563 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 85 mpge

Price estimate: $40,000 to $91,000

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Lightning’s interior is almost identical to that of the regular F-150 crew cab. The spacious cabin provides comfort for five passengers. Up front, there’s lots of adjustments to accommodate drivers and passengers of varying sizes. A 15.5-inch center touchscreen is standard and there’s a user-friendly SYNC 4 infotainment system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration come standard.

There are lots of small-item storage in the cab and a lockable box beneath the rear seats for stowaway items. The back seat can fold flat to the floor to greatly increase the cargo area.

With up to 563 horsepower, we can’t think of a more appropriate name – Lightning. There are many fans of the traditional Ford F-150 and the addition of the highly-efficient EV version only enhances the reputation.

related