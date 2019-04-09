Folsom Lake – Where Do You Start?

Auburn,CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on Friday, April 19th.

This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am, followed at 9:00 am with special guest speaker, Pro Fishing Guide Jerry Lampkin, TNG Fishing Guide Service.

Jerry will present a special seminar on techniques, tackle rigging and strategy for fishing Folsom Lake. Reservations are not required, but breakfast attendees are encouraged to arrive early for best parking and seminar seating.

Folsom Lake Fishing

Folsom is Jerry’s home-lake where he has been rewarding his clients with quality limits of trout and salmon since 2008. Hailing from Fresno, Jerry has been a fishing guide since 2005 and operates his successful TNG Guide Service from his Meadow Vista home. His clients enjoy the comfort of his custom Rogue Jet guide boat that is equipped with state-of-art electronics and out-fitted with quality rods, reels, and all necessary tackle. Breakfast meeting attendees will have the opportunity to check-out Jerry’s boat that will be on display in the Elks Lodge parking lot.

Rooster Tails Fishing Club

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.

For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, 530-887-0479, or visit the club’s web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.