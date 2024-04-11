

Restaurant from Brazil Signs New Lease at Sought-After Ridge at Creekside Shopping Center

Roseville, Calif. – Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, recently announced the signing of a lease agreement for its fourth northern California location at Ridge at Creekside.

The new 7,727-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2024 at 1104 Galleria Boulevard and joins existing northern California locations in Emeryville, San Francisco, and San Jose. In total, Fogo de Chão is slated to have 15 California locations open by the end of 2024.

The upcoming Roseville restaurant will offer a new dining experience in one of the most attractive and fastest-growing sections of the greater Sacramento metropolitan area. Ridge at Creekside offers 256,842 square feet of retail property featuring dining and premier shopping experiences, all across the street from the Galleria at Roseville shopping center.

Brazilian flavors

“For nearly 45 years, Fogo has introduced authentic Brazilian flavors to cities across the world,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão.

“We have received incredible guest reception for our current Northern California locations and we look forward to sharing the Culinary Art of Churrasco with Placer County communities soon.” CEO, Barry McGowan

Roseville location

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Innovation & Design in Architecture, the Roseville restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design elements like an enclosed patio with firepits, menu optionality, and innovation platforms like a dry-aged meat locker. Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage.

At Fogo, guests can dine at an open churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs butcher, prepare, and grill various cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy Bar Fogo Features. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

