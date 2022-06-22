Community excitement builds for carnival atmosphere June 23- 26

Roseville, Calif. – The animals are arriving, the vendors are making final preparations and onsite staff are busy at work today throughout the fairgrounds adding the final touches for an anticipated record turnout at the 2022 Placer County Fair. Full schedule posted below.

The fun begins Thursday, June 23 and runs through Sunday, June 26 @ the Grounds in Roseville located at 700 Events Center Drive.

Visitors can expect plenty of classic Roseville and South Placer County warm, summer weather with bold, blue and sunny skies.

There will be lots of cool refreshments on tap for all ages and shady gathering places sprinkled throughout the fairgrounds to unwind and enjoy this fun slice of Placer County.

Placer County Fair

“Meet Me at the Fair”

June 23- 26, 2022

700 Event Center Dr.

Roseville, Calif.

Opening Ceremony: Thursday, June 23 at 4:30 pm

Come out and enjoy pig racing, pie-eating contests, carnival rides, bbq rib cook off and so much more! We’ll see you there!

“Meet Me at the Fair” – directions!

Full Schedule