Entertainment, Food and Family Fun at Annual Event

Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square.

Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck exploration zone and character meet & greets.

This annual event is one you don’t want to miss.

Roseville Family Fest

Vernon St

Roseville, Calif.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Free

