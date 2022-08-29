Entertainment, Food and Family Fun at Annual Event
Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square.
Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck exploration zone and character meet & greets.
This annual event is one you don’t want to miss.
Roseville Family Fest
Vernon St
Roseville, Calif.
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Free
