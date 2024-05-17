Retirement Living & Assisted Living facility
Roseville, Calif. – Safety specialist Dot Boyd will be providing local seniors with tips and strategies to help prevent falls on May 31 at 1:00 PM in Roseville. View and download the flyer below.
The event takes places at Ivy Park Roseville, a retirement living & assisted living facility located on Foothills Blvd. Map and directions are included below.
Ivy Park Roseville
3 million falls a year
According to WebMd, “Every year, 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments for injuries related to falling. With over 800,000 hospitalizations due to fall injuries”
