Are you ready to turn your passion for food into a thriving business?
Join us for Roseville Rising: Food, a 10-week program tailored for aspiring food entrepreneurs eager to kickstart a culinary business journey or take your concept to the next level.
From developing your vision and brand to navigating the complexities of launching and operating a food business, our program will cover the essential topics you need to succeed in the industry.
Opportunity is baked in
Each week, you’ll engage in practical exercises and attend sessions featuring guest speakers sharing invaluable insights and experienced advice. The program will culminate in a showcase and tasting event to promote your concepts to the public.
There’s no cost to participate in Roseville Rising.
Application requirements & Deadline
- Open to new or early-stage food-related businesses, from idea up to $100,000 in annual revenue.
- Priority is given to businesses interested in operating in the City of Roseville.
- You must be able to attend at least 85% of the sessions and prepare for the Showcase.
Space is limited, apply by May 22. Entrants notified will be notified May 24.
Roseville Rising Schedule
Mondays, 4 – 6 p.m.
- Session 1: June 3
- Session 2: June 10
- Session 3: June 17
- Session 4: June 24
- Session 5: July 8
- Session 6: July 15
- Session 7: July 22
- Session 8: July 29
- Session 9: August 5
- Session 10: August 12
- Showcase: August 19
Location
In person sessions are at the Roseville Venture Lab, 316 Vernon Street, Suite 110 in Downtown Roseville. Free parking is available.
Program
- Branding and concept development
- Crafting the menu
- Sourcing, procurement, and inventory management
- Financial planning and management
- Legalities, regulations, and permitting
- Building a team in the hospitality industry
- Establishment design and layout
- Opening and beyond
Questions
For questions about the Roseville Rising program or application, please email or call (916) 774-5283.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)