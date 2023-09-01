Roseville Joint Union High School District September 2023

Roseville, Calif.- The days may still be hot, but Friday Night Lights burn hotter! The rush of extracurricular activities with friends and teammates is back and our bleachers have been packed with roaring fans. Our fall sports (including the new girls flag football), cheer, Link Crews and student leadership have been bringing the school spirit while fans have been enjoying new snack bars! Across the district, our students are diving headfirst into their passions and beginning the school year with strong attendance and commitment to their academic endeavors.

This is one of my favorite times of the year because you can truly feel the positive buzz in the air as our students and staff settle into their routines.

Safety

Safety is always paramount to our routines at RJUHSD and at each of our schools. To strengthen our safety programs for students and faculty at each of our campuses, RJUHSD has implemented the Raptor Visitor Management System. Raptor allows each of our school sites to screen visitors, which helps to provide a safer environment. So, what does this mean for campus visitors? At the front office, campus visitors are asked for their driver’s license. Raptor then checks the visitor’s name and date of birth to compare with a national database of registered sex offenders. This is the only official database checked by the Raptor system. No other data from the ID is gathered or recorded and the information is also not shared with any outside agency.

Once entry is approved, Raptor will generate a badge that identifies the visitor, the date and the purpose of the visit. Campus safety continues to be our highest priority and this system, along with our other safety measures, ensures that all RJUHSD campuses remain safe and secure for all students, staff and visitors.

Attendance

Attendance is also a major focus for us this year as attendance nationally has trended down since the pandemic. Absenteeism in the first month of school can predict poor attendance throughout the school year. Half the students who miss 2-4 days in September go on to miss nearly a month of school by the end of the year. This can severely hinder a student’s ability to meet grade level expectations and graduate. Attendance has shown to improve when schools engage both parents and students, so we’d like to remind you that you have our support! Together, we can ensure each student makes the most out of their school days.

As we lean into fall and enjoy time together under those Friday Night Lights, I hope to get to meet each of you. If you see me on campus or at a game, come up and say hello! Now, go get ’em, RJUHSD!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent