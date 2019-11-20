Celebrates with ‘Birthday Gift’ Drive

Roseville, CA – Elevate Public Relations & Marketing is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a community-focused to drive to support Single Mom Strong, a local nonprofit that operates quality and affordable childcare, preschool and holiday camps for single parent families.

Elevate specializes in executing marketing efforts for associations, nonprofits, and businesses in food and beverage, retail, lifestyle and real estate development. Clients include HaneyBiz, Capital Region Family Business Center, Capital Valley Investments, Allegiant Giving, KidsFirst and Parkinson Association of Northern California.

“Over the past ten years, the agency has cemented itself as a valuable community partner and represented a broad range of businesses and nonprofits through public relations strategies, social media campaigns, events and capacity building.” Mary Towne, Owner and Principal

Drawing on a combined four decades of experience, Mary and her team use the agency’s size and flexibility to its clients’ advantage when collaborating on marketing strategies and plans.

Towne noted, “Because we are a small agency, we are nimble and able to effectively communicate and execute a wide range of campaigns and marketing plans. Having spent many years with larger agencies and on the client side of the relationship, I am proud of our ability to provide cost-effective strategies and quick turnaround on creative solutions for our clients.”

Founded on the principle of community involvement, Elevate’s team has an impressive resume of volunteerism and a policy of donating ten percent of a non-profit’s contract back to the client in pro bono hours. “For a small non-profit, those extra hours can make a tremendous difference when trying to accomplish so much on a tight budget,” stated Towne.

The agency recently moved to a charming, brick-covered original building on Vernon St. in Old Roseville and is embracing the downtown atmosphere. In celebration of their tenth anniversary, Elevate hosted a birthday party, of sorts, at neighboring Randy Peters Catering & Event Center. Complete with elevated party food and games, the party included a chance for guests to bring birthday gifts for Single Mom Strong. To fully outfit the organization’s new transitional kindergarten program, the community is also invited to give a birthday gift in the form of a needed item. Single Mom Strong’s wish list is available on Elevate’s website.

“I have had the good fortune to work in this industry for several years, as a business owner and engaged community member. It is continuously inspiring to me to hear of the impactful work taking place in our region’s nonprofits. I’m honored to have the opportunity to share the efforts of our friends at Single Mom Strong to commemorate this special occasion at Elevate,” remarked Towne.