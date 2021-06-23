Region’s top wineries to share their innovative spirit over three fun-filled days July 16-18

Placerville, Calif.,- After enduring a historic year of no events, shelter-in-place, and reduced capacity the wineries of El Dorado are collectively raising a glass to celebrate the new normal with The Great Out There.

Now that California has “reopened,” and the challenges of COVID are no longer impacting daily business, the region is launching a summer wine adventure with The Great Out There. Building on the region’s historic Passport event, which is its 30th year, The Great Out There was originally supposed to launch in 2020, but along came Covid.

“connect with the real character of our wineries and be immersed in unique, engaging, meaningful experience” Kara Sather, El Dorado Winery Association

“Our goal in 2020 was to create an event where the public can connect with the real character of our wineries and be immersed in unique, engaging, meaningful experiences,” says Kara Sather, Executive Director of the El Dorado Winery Association. “However, the name of the event is even more appropriate now, as people who have been stuck at home for over a year release that pent up need for socialization, a perfect reason to enjoy The Great Out There.”

Formerly known as Passport

The Great Out There, formerly known as Passport, centers around the feeling of excitement one gets when embarking into the unknown. According to the association board member, and owner of Via Romano Vineyards, Leanne Davis “The Great Out There refers to the expansive and inspiring “out there” of our Sierra landscape and geographical wine terroir, but it also alludes to the “out there” of our minds and spirit.

Our wineries and wine makers are creative, ingenious and free-thinking producers who express this quality in their wines and the experiences they provide. We are also hoping that the visitors will come with their own sense of The Great Out There and bring their adventurous spirits to the mix.”

Asked if the impact of COVID has altered the event, Leanne believes it has – in a positive way. “We tried a scaled down version of the event in April, when mandates for social distancing were still in place, which forced us to limit capacity through reservations. The success of the new format was overwhelming positive as staff and attendees alike preferred the new seated concept, so we have decided to repeat the concept with the summer adventure to The Great Out There.”

One-, Two- and Three-day options

The event takes place over one, three-day weekend July 16-18, 2021. Participating wineries have been challenged to create immersive experiences that exemplify their unique character and personality.

Attendees will enjoy delicious food pairings designed to enhance the nuances of the quality mountain-grown wines as they travel from winery to winery taking in the beautiful landscape of the rugged Sierra Foothills.

El Dorado is known for extreme grape varietal diversity, so consumers are guaranteed to try wines they have never even heard of, let alone tasted. Wine offerings will range from the classics like Cabernet and Zinfandel to the obscure, such as Negroamaro, Fiano and Montepulciano. The highest quality offerings will be featured in select and reserve tastings along the VIP trail. One-, Two- and Three-day options are available.

Tickets

Tickets and more details can be found at www.eldoradowines.org.