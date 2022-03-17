Immersive Annual Experience happens April 22-24, 2022

Placerville, Calif.- After enduring another historic year of Covid mandates and reduced capacity, plus the historic Caldor Wildfire, the wineries of El Dorado are raising a glass to celebrate a brighter 2022 with Passport to THE GREAT OUT THERE!

This event, dubbed “The Ultimate Wine Adventure” builds on the region’s historic Passport event. “Our goal with The Great out There is to create an event where the public can connect with the real character of our wineries and be immersed in unique, engaging, meaningful experiences,” says Kara Sather, Executive Director of the El Dorado Winery Association.

Ingenious & imaginative producers

“The Great Out There refers to the expansive and inspiring “out there” of our Sierra landscape and geographical wine terroir, but it also alludes to the “out there” creativity of our spirit.”

The Great Out There

The Great Out There, formerly known as Passport, centers around the feeling of excitement one gets when embarking into the unknown. According to Nolan Jones, the Association Treasurer, and family member of Lava Cap “The Great Out There refers to the expansive and inspiring “out there” of our Sierra landscape and geographical wine terroir, but it also alludes to the “out there” creativity of our spirit. Our wineries and wine makers are ingenious and imaginative producers who express this quality in their outstanding wines. We are fortunate to have a remarkably diverse terroir in El Dorado. Our high altitude, variety of soils. and multiple rivers create varying microclimates that gives us the ability to produce a vast array of high-quality wines.”

Classics like Cabernet and Zinfandel to the obscure

Jones encourages visitors to come with their own sense of The Great Out There and bring their adventurous spirit to the mix, “with over 70 commercially produced varietals in the region, consumers are guaranteed to try wines they have never even heard of, let alone tasted.” Wine offerings will range from the classics like Cabernet and Zinfandel to the obscure, such as Negroamaro, Tinta Cao, and Friulano.

Wine, Food Pairings & Scenery

The event takes place over one, three-day weekend April 22-24, 2022. Participating wineries have been challenged to create experiences that exemplify their unique character and personality. Attendees will enjoy delicious food pairings designed to enhance the nuances of the quality mountain-grown wines as they travel from winery to winery taking in the beautiful landscape of the rugged Sierra Foothills.

The highest quality offerings will be featured in select and reserve tastings with a VIP ticket, One-, Two- and Three-day options are available. Tickets and more details can be found at www.eldoradowines.org. $5 OFF any ticket (except DD) with code: ROSE