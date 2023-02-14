Featuring a return to the Open House Format

Placerville, Calif. – The El Dorado Winery Association’s (EDWA) Passport to the Great Out There returns for its 32nd year on April 22-23, 2023.

The popular annual event allows guests to experience 20 family-owned wineries throughout El Dorado County, with each winery offering signature food and wine tastings, reserve wines, and other surprises. After a switch to a reservation-based event in 2021, Passport will return to its original Open House format.

“We are excited about returning to the original format. It allows our guests to freely travel from winery to winery without having to stick to a specific schedule, making the most of their Passport experience.” Teena Hildebrand, El Dorado Winery Association President

Open House

The Open House format gives guests flexibility on which wineries to visit. They simply select their starting winery, which is where they pick up wine glasses and wristbands, and from there they are free to visit any of the 20 participating wineries.

New for 2023, Passport to the Great Out There tickets have been streamlined. This year, everyone is a VIP. In addition, guests can now choose from three ticket types: one-day, two-day, and Designated Driver. Early Bird tickets, which offer a $10 savings, will be available through February 21 at 5 pm.

“The shift to the new ticket types and the Open House approach makes it easier for guests,” noted Hildebrand. “Our goal is to create an exceptional experience on every level, from ordering tickets to visiting wineries. Keeping things simple is an essential component of that experience.”

Wineries

This year’s wineries boast a wide range of award-winning wines, unique varietals, and tasting experiences in the Greater El Dorado, Carson Road, Pleasant Valley, and Fair Play regions of El Dorado Wine Country. Wineries featured include Boeger Winery, Bumgarner Winery, Busby Cellars, Chateau Davell, Crystal Basin Cellars, Field Number Fifteen, Golden Leaves Vineyard & Winery, Holly’s Hill, Madrona Vineyards, Mellowood Vineyards, Myka Estates, Narrow Gate Vineyards, Nello Olivo Winery (both locations), Shadow Ranch Vineyards, Skinner Vineyards (both locations), Via Romano Vineyard, Toogood Cellars, and Toogood Estate Winery.

