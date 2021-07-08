Series of Temblors hit Northern California

Roseville, Calif. – Northern California is currently experiencing a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that began today beginning around 3:49 pm according the the United States Geological Survey.

Beginning with a quake that preliminarily registered 6.0, the series of quakes began approximately 150 miles east of Sacramento. A 4.2 temblor was also registered just outside Markleeville, CA inside Alpine County.

The quakes were felt throughout a large swatch of Northern California, Nevada. Roseville and Rocklin residents and many in Placer County have reported swinging lights and fallen objects.

3.5

32km SE of Markleeville, CA

2021-07-08 16:13:58 (UTC-07:00) -1.7 km

3.6

28km ENE of Dardanelle, CA

2021-07-08 16:11:03 (UTC-07:00)-1.5 km

2.9

30km ENE of Dardanelle, CA

2021-07-08 16:07:41 (UTC-07:00) 4.3 km

3.5

31km ENE of Dardanelle, CA

2021-07-08 16:03:22 (UTC-07:00) 1.7 km

3.7

30km SE of Markleeville, CA

2021-07-08 16:01:00 (UTC-07:00) -1.7 km

4.2

32km SE of Markleeville, CA

2021-07-08 15:59:45 (UTC-07:00) -2.2 km

3.0

3 km SW of Coleville, California

2021-07-08 15:58:53 (UTC-07:00)7.1 km

3.2

1 km NW of Walker, California

2021-07-08 15:57:30 (UTC-07:00) 3.7 km

5.9

32km SSW of Smith Valley, NV

2021-07-08 15:49:48 (UTC-07:00) 9.8 km

More updates will be posted as they become available