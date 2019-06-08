Historic Terra D’Oro Winery in Amador Wine Country

Amador County, CA- Wine aficionados, epicurean fans, and seekers of unique art and authentic artisan crafts, it is time for the 9th Annual Barbera Festival! Celebrate this classic Italian varietal with us on September 14th at the historic Terra D’Oro Winery in Amador Wine Country.

Barbera from more than 60 wineries from across California

Producers from the Sierra Foothills, Paso Robles, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake County, the Santa Cruz Mountains, Lodi and the Bay Area.

Five chefs preparing Barbera-friendly cuisine

Indulge in wood-fired pizza and dishes like Tuscan pork loin with pesto pasta, grilled corn with shallot truffle butter, Bar-Bera-Q chicken, authentic paella, and refreshing lemon raspberry sorbet, just to name a few.

35+ artisan vendors, interactive experiences and entertainers

Stroll through the artisan vendor market, listen to music from local performers, visit with defenders of wildlife and animal rescuers and take home a commemorative photo from a vintage photo booth. All in a picturesque meadow surrounded by vineyards at the historic Terra D’Oro Winery.

You spoke. We listened.

Wineries will be placed throughout the expansive meadow under the shade of oak trees and umbrellas, not in large tents. Enjoy more air conditioned shuttles running frequently from the free parking lot. Spend less time waiting in line by purchasing a “Wine and Dine” package that includes food tickets with your admission. And, enjoy more great cuisine from acclaimed local chefs.

Grab Your Tickets Online

Check out our review of last year’s Barbera Festival.



