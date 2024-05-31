Free Summer Music in Downtown Roseville
Roseville, Calif. – Keep it local this summer Roseville at Downtown Tuesday Nights! Head to the resurgent part of town where the community gathers each Tuesday along Vernon Street evening between 5:30 and 9:00 pm for fun!
Stroll the city, nosh on tasty food, imbibe cold drinks while soaking in the music and entertainment. Fun for the entire family and a great way to beat back those workday blues.
2024 Concert Schedule
- June 4: Riff/Raff (AC/DC Tribute)
- June 11: 27 Outlaws (Country and rock)
- June 18: 8 Track Massacre (Party & dance band)
- June 25: Power Play (Variety dance hits)
- July 2: Southbound (Southern rock)
- July 9: Tijuana Weekend (Dance party)
- July 16: Love Somebody Band (Old school R&B)
- July 23: Foreigner Legacy (tribute)
- July 30: Cougar Adams (John Cougar Mellencamp and Bryan Adam’s hits)
Roseville’s Downtown Tuesday Nights offer an fun and affordable night out. It’s also a terrific way to support local merchants that are working hard to provide residents with a thriving downtown. Parking is free, just bring your smiles!
Vernon Street
