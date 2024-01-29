Facility touted as “first-of-its-kind nonprofit regional robotics facility”

Roseville, Calif.- The local nonprofit Placer Robotics (PART) recently held a grand opening of the new Placer Robotics Center at the organization’s new facility at 643 Vernon Street in downtown Roseville.

Placer Robotics developed Placer Robotics Center in partnership with Mercy Housing California (MHC) and the City of Roseville. In late October, the organization moved from its Loomis facility to the ground floor commercial space of The Lohse Apartments, an MHC-managed affordable community for families. Placer Robotics Center is a first-of-its-kind nonprofit regional robotics facility with embedded outreach programs to serve school-aged youth in the area, including youth from underserved communities.

STEM focused

The 2,900 square foot dedicated facility is tailored to Placer Robotics’ unique needs and will serve as a center of excellence for the nonprofit’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education programs, competitive robotics, and combat robotics teams. The nonprofit’s STEM-focused activities will include afterschool programs, summer camps, and competitive robotics leagues, all hosted at the new facility.

“The new Placer Robotics Center communicates to our region’s technology and advanced manufacturing companies that Placer County is producing talent to meet their future needs,” said Placer Robotics Executive Director Kevin Miller. “Our new presence in downtown Roseville is vital to our youth, to our community, and to our economy. We are grateful for the partnership with the City of Roseville and Mercy Housing that enables us to reach students at all levels and from all backgrounds with exciting, hand-on STEM opportunities.”

“Placer Robotics is the perfect partner to transform the expansive commercial space on the ground floor of The Lohse Apartments into a unique amenity that will greatly benefit Roseville families,” said Rich Ciraulo, Regional Director of Real Estate Development for Mercy Housing California. “We are thrilled to partner with the City of Roseville and PART on this exciting new facility.”

“Roseville is committed to helping the next generation of workforce leaders. Our city’s future is bright thanks to community partnerships equipping local students with hands-on experience in the STEM fields,” said Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt. “This location near the City of Roseville’s Venture Lab furthers collaboration and strengthens our culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. It will be exciting to see the creativity that flows from these young minds working collaboratively in a space benefiting Roseville businesses and residents.”

“I’m proud to have worked with a collaborative set of partners to help support this initiative,” said Roseville Economic Development Manager Wayne Wiley.

For more information about Placer Robotics and its robotics programs, please visit PlacerRobotics.org.

About Placer Robotics

Placer Robotics (PART) is a nonprofit community organization that empowers the next generation of tech and manufacturing leaders by offering hands-on STEM education and competitive robotics programs to students in Placer County and beyond. Since 2018, our programs have served 500+ students, fueling their passion for STEM and enhancing their college prospects and future job opportunities.