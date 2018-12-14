Promoted from Finance Director

City of Roseville, 2018

Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey recently announced the appointment of Roseville Finance Director Dennis Kauffman as chief financial officer, replacing Chief Financial Officer Jay Panzica who is retiring this month. Panzica also serves as assistant city manager, a position that will be filled in 2019.

As chief financial officer, Kauffman will also serve as city treasurer and continue serving as finance director, overseeing accounting, investment and financing mechanisms, treasury, budget, debt service, payroll, financial analysis, utility billing, business licensing, purchasing/central stores and the implementation of the new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system.

“Since coming to Roseville a year ago, Dennis has become an indispensable member of our leadership team,” Casey said. “His strong grasp of the complex factors affecting municipal finances is pivotal to our effective stewardship of public funds.”

Casey also cited Kauffman’s commitment to financial transparency and his ability to clearly communicate the city’s financial situation as essential to the community’s ability to understand and weigh in on policy decisions.

Education & Experience

Kauffman previously spent 17 years with the City of Sacramento, serving his last four years as operations manager.

Kauffman was born and raised in the Sacramento area. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from California State University, Sacramento.

