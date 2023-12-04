Warmest wishes for a joyful and restful holiday season

Roseville, Calif. – December is a cherished month within the RCSD community, marked not only by the excited students and festive staff members but also by a profound sense of togetherness that defines our district family. As we eagerly anticipate the winter break and holiday season, it’s a time for reflection on the year’s achievements and the importance of the bonds we share within our educational family.

In the spirit of family, we recognize the significance of both the kin we are born into and the relationships we choose – our friends and the communities we build. The RCSD family, cultivated on each campus, is a source of great joy and support for all of us. This sense of belonging is truly a gift that resonates throughout our district.

Reflecting on the accomplishments of the past year, it’s inspiring to witness the dedication and hard work of our students, who have thrived in their classrooms, campuses, and community. Our district’s faculty and staff have consistently prioritized the well-being and academic success of our children, establishing a sustainable model of socio-emotional support. The commitment to putting children first has not only been maintained, but strengthened, creating an environment where students flourish academically and emotionally.

One of the year’s highlights has been the opportunity to welcome new staff members who embody authenticity and high character, enhancing the overall experience for our students both inside and outside the classroom. The growth and positive changes we’ve witnessed throughout 2023 have set the stage for a bright future as we move into 2024 and beyond.

As we approach the end of the year, it’s crucial to stay engaged with the ongoing developments within our school district, particularly concerning the upcoming districting process. Notable dates include the third post-map meeting on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 6 p.m., providing a platform for the community to contribute to the discussion as we finalize the map and election sequencing. Following this, on Monday, December 18, the County Committee will review the proposed plan, shaping the future landscape of RCSD for the November 2024 Board Election with by-trustee areas.

Just as we celebrate the sense of family within our schools during this festive season, let us also remain actively involved in shaping the future of our educational community. Your participation in the districting process is vital, ensuring that the RCSD family continues to thrive and provide a supportive environment for generations to come.

As we bid farewell to 2023 on this high note, we extend our warmest wishes to each member of our school family for a joyful and restful holiday season.

Derk Garcia

Superintendent, Roseville City School District

