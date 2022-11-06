Roseville Holiday Craft Fair

Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm.

Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home decor and plenty of handcrafted items and gifts. Terrific shopping awaits! Santa’s helpers have been hard at work to create a holiday shopping market.

Enjoy the day as you stroll aisles and discover holiday treasures and gifts along the way. A annual community favorite and fun way to join in the holiday spirit.

2022 A Craft-y Affair

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Dr

Roseville, CA

12 noon – 5:00 pm

Free admission and parking

Rain or Shine!

December 3, 2022

