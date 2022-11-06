Roseville Holiday Craft Fair
Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm.
Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home decor and plenty of handcrafted items and gifts. Terrific shopping awaits! Santa’s helpers have been hard at work to create a holiday shopping market.
Enjoy the day as you stroll aisles and discover holiday treasures and gifts along the way. A annual community favorite and fun way to join in the holiday spirit.
2022 A Craft-y Affair
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Dr
Roseville, CA
12 noon – 5:00 pm
Free admission and parking
Rain or Shine!
December 3, 2022
Map & Directions
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)