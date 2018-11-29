Kaleidoscopic Concert Experience
Roseville, CA- Dead and Company will be fueling up the bus and high steppin’ into town as they embark on a 19-date summer tour kicking off with two nights at “Steal Your Face” Shoreline in Mountain View followed by a run at the Hollywood Bowl.
Enjoy a kaleidoscopic concert experience like no other celebrating the enduring music of the Grateful Dead. It’s a modern day flashback to the 60’s free spirited counterculture.
As always, expect new additions and surprises to DeadCo’s repertoire. In true Dead fashion, no two shows are the same.
One notable exception missing from the tour dates is Eugene, Oregon. Last summer’s show at Autzen Stadium is regarded by many as the high watermark of the 2018 summer tour.
Dead and Company Summer Tour 2019
- May 31- Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Jun 1- Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Jun 3- Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl
- Jun 4- Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl
- Jun 7- George, WA The Gorge
- Jun 8- George, WA The Gorge
- Jun 12- Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- Jun 14- Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
- Jun 15- Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
- Jun 18- Saratoga Springs, NY- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Jun 20- Camden, NJ Bb&T Pavilion
- Jun 22- Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- Jun 23- Flushing, NY Citi Field
- Jun 26- Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- Jun 28- Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- Jun 29- Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre At Lakewood
- Jul 2- Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- Jul 5- Boulder, CO Folsom Field
- Jul 6- Boulder, CO Folsom Field
For tickets and more info visit https://deadandcompany.com/
