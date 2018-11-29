Kaleidoscopic Concert Experience

Roseville, CA- Dead and Company will be fueling up the bus and high steppin’ into town as they embark on a 19-date summer tour kicking off with two nights at “Steal Your Face” Shoreline in Mountain View followed by a run at the Hollywood Bowl.

Enjoy a kaleidoscopic concert experience like no other celebrating the enduring music of the Grateful Dead. It’s a modern day flashback to the 60’s free spirited counterculture.

As always, expect new additions and surprises to DeadCo’s repertoire. In true Dead fashion, no two shows are the same.

One notable exception missing from the tour dates is Eugene, Oregon. Last summer’s show at Autzen Stadium is regarded by many as the high watermark of the 2018 summer tour.

Dead and Company Summer Tour 2019

May 31- Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 1- Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 3- Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

Jun 4- Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

Jun 7- George, WA The Gorge

Jun 8- George, WA The Gorge

Jun 12- Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jun 14- Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Jun 15- Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Jun 18- Saratoga Springs, NY- Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun 20- Camden, NJ Bb&T Pavilion

Jun 22- Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Jun 23- Flushing, NY Citi Field

Jun 26- Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Jun 28- Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Jun 29- Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre At Lakewood

Jul 2- Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 5- Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Jul 6- Boulder, CO Folsom Field

For tickets and more info visit https://deadandcompany.com/

