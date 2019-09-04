Benefiting non-profit Harmony & Healing

Lincoln, CA – David Victor, formerly of the multi-platinum rock band Boston, is bringing his all-star band SUPERGROUP to the Sun City Lincoln Hills Amphitheatre, September 20 at 7:30 PM to benefit his charity “Harmony & Healing.”

Also featuring former members of Y&T (bassist Brad Lang) and drummer Jeff Campitelli, formerly of Joe Satriani’s band, the act packs a punch with a powerhouse repertoire and captivating stage performance.

This star-studded group will perform hits from their former bands as well as classics from Led Zeppelin, Journey, The Eagles and Tom Petty. SUPERGROUP beautifully weaves multiple genres and eras of music together into one cohesive, powerhouse performance. Expect stellar musicianship, and harmony-heavy, epic vocals.

The show will benefit Victor’s Harmony & Healing, a non-profit organization that brings acoustic music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities to brighten spirits and speed healing, through an autographed guitar auction.

Tickets Online

Tickets to the Sun City Lincoln Hills Amphitheatre are available at https://nr.sclhresidents.com/web/nr-site/entertainment.

Sun City Lincoln Hills is located at 965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln, CA.

Vocalist/guitarist David Victor performed on two North American tours and

recorded a #1 hit with the legendary multi-platinum band BOSTON.

David is busy performing as lead vocalist and guitarist with multiple bands and

shows he created including “The Hits of Boston & More”, Platinum Rockstars,

David Victor’s SUPERGROUP as well as the cinematic rock show Rockin’ America.

In 2016, Carnival Cruise Lines purchased the seaborne rights to Rockin’ America

and the show “America Rocks!” successfully runs onboard three Carnival ships in

the fleet to this day.

Harmony & Healing

David’s charity Harmony & Healing brings music into hospitals and healthcare facilities to help brighten the spirits and speed healing of patients.

More information about DVP shows at: https://davidvictorpresents.com and

about Harmony & Healing at: https://harmonyandhealing.org