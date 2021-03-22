Award Event held at Maidu Park

Roseville, CA- The Gold Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently awarded the winners of its DAR Good Citizens Program at a special awards drive-by/outside event at Maidu Park, Rose Garden area Roseville. The event was attended by chapter members, family, and high school administration.

The DAR Good Citizens Award program recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the quality of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Susan Holder stated, “DAR started this program in 1934 and since education is one of the key objectives of our organization, we are proud to sponsor this program. These high school senior students are selected by their schools because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.”

“We are always encouraged to see the caliber of students being recognized in their schools and communities…” Susan Holder, DAR Good Citizens chairperson

Gold Trail Chapter contacts thirteen high schools and this year eight high schools participated naming a DAR Good Citizen.

This year’s winners

Kendalyn Smith, Antelope High School

Sophia Butler, Bella Vista High School

Kathyrn Carver, Granite Bay High School

Kaneesha Goyal, Oakmont High School

Amber Handling, Roseville High School

Elizaveata Ann Borroum, Western Sierra Collegiate Academy

Leigha Linder, Woodcreek High School

Hannah Karsting, Vista del Lago High School.

Judging criteria

The students are judged by independent judges using the criteria of school awards and activities, community service, grade transcripts, recommendation letters and the completion of an essay on a given topic. The students are given two hours to complete the essay after they have been given the topic. This year the essay portion was suspended due to CoVid. Each student receives the DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate, gift bag and scholarship.

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

“The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR or DAR) is a non-profit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Members are all lineal descendants of those who supported the cause of independence in the Revolutionary War.”

To learn more about NSDAR, visit https://goldtrail.californiadar.org/