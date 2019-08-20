Free family event Aug 24 in Roseville

Free family fun! We’ll be talking trash and sliding into the sewer at Curby’s Waste-a-Palooza! Meet Curby, the recycling robot.

Curby loves to tell people all about trash. Beware – he also loves to tell corny jokes. Visit Curby’s Creation Corner to create and take home your own recycled crafts. Play games like Three P Flip, HHW Knockdown, Trashy Challenge and Sewer Scramble.

Compete for prizes in an interactive quiz show.

Quick Details

August 24

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA

Cost: Free

Try to find all the unflushables in the Sewer Swim. There might even be a couple of garbage trucks outside. The whole family is invited to enjoy an exciting day of special activities.

More information about the grants program, the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission and the Citizens’ Benefit Fund can be found at Roseville.ca.us/grants.