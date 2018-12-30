Roseville Police Offer Up Safety Tips

Happy 2019! It’s January and a time that many people make resolutions to improve their quality of life. Often times losing weight, eating healthy, and exercising top the list. However, this year consider adding some crime prevention resolutions.

Here are a few suggestions to get you started.

I resolve to:

lock my car doors, and put belongings out of sight every time I park my car.

close my garage door at all times when not in use, even if I am working out in my yard or leaving the area for a short time.

trim trees and shrubs around my home so doors and windows are visible to neighbors from the street.

ask for valid ID or credentials before letting anyone in my home I don’t know.

watch out for my neighbor’s house and property when they are away. If I see suspicious activity, I will notify the police.

work together with my neighbors and law enforcement by being watchful to prevent crime in my neighborhood. Join or start a Neighborhood Watch group.

Here are two crime prevention programs to consider adding to your 2019 resolutions:

Here are two crime prevention programs to consider adding to your 2019 resolutions: Neighborhood Watch is a program where a group of residents organize to help prevent crime in their neighborhood. Neighbors work closely together to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, and report it to the police. It is one of the most effective crime-prevention programs in the country. Download the “Neighborhood Watch Starter Guide” by visiting the Police Department’s website at www.roseville.ca.us/police and search “Neighborhood Watch.”

The Keep Watch program looks to partner with participating owners of private video surveillance systems to collect video evidence. Residents simply register their system with the Roseville Police Department.

When a crime occurs, Roseville Police will be able to contact registered citizens in the area. Security camera owners could then check their surveillance system for possible footage capturing a specific suspect or vehicle, on a specific date and time. If a citizen discovers any video evidence, they can contact Roseville Police to make arrangements for video retrieval. The Police Department will have not have access to your camera.

Register your camera today by going to the police website at www.roseville.ca.us/police and search “Keep Watch.” If you have any questions, please contact us at KeepWatch@Roseville.ca.us.

Criminals never rest. They are always out looking for their next victim. So, when you are making resolutions for 2019, don’t forget to include some on crime prevention. By incorporating safety tips in your everyday routine you will make crime prevention a part of your daily life.

Save the date:

Neighborhood Watch Block Captains Meeting

Roseville Police Department, 1051 Junction Blvd.

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

6:30 pm -8:00 pm

Open to all current Neighborhood Watch block captains and anyone interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch group.

Questions? pdcommunityservices@roseville.ca.us or 916-774-5050.