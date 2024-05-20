Carnival, concerts, ribs and so much more!

Roseville, Calif. – The countdown in Roseville has begun with just one more month until the Placer County Fair kicks off on June 20th @theGrounds!

Here’s a quick look ahead at the upcoming entertainment, live music and tasty fun to help you plan your visit to this year’s big event! In addition to all the special events for 2024, there will be all the classic and traditional favorites! Stay tuned for more updates throughout the next month!

The Spazmatics

Summer Fun Starts Here!

Thursday, June 20

The Outlaw Mariachi

Friday, June 21

The Spazmatics

Saturday, June 22

Livestock Auction

Supermoto USA Races

One of These Nights

Sunday, June 23

Rib Cook-Off

Ariel Jean