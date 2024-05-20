Carnival, concerts, ribs and so much more!
Roseville, Calif. – The countdown in Roseville has begun with just one more month until the Placer County Fair kicks off on June 20th @theGrounds!
Here’s a quick look ahead at the upcoming entertainment, live music and tasty fun to help you plan your visit to this year’s big event! In addition to all the special events for 2024, there will be all the classic and traditional favorites! Stay tuned for more updates throughout the next month!
The Spazmatics
Summer Fun Starts Here!
Thursday, June 20
- The Outlaw Mariachi
Friday, June 21
- The Spazmatics
Saturday, June 22
- Livestock Auction
- Supermoto USA Races
- One of These Nights
Sunday, June 23
- Rib Cook-Off
- Ariel Jean
