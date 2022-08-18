9-week series to be held at Buljan Middle School

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome Roseville residents. This series for Roseville adults provides an opportunity to meet other people living or working in Roseville and to discuss the local racial environment. The series gives everyone the space to build trust and relationships with diverse people in their local community.

Conversations on Racial Healing is a free multi-week series of weekly meetings to discuss racism and to share our thoughts and experiences about racial bias. Thus, everyone can become more aware of our racial conditioning and can improve relations within our community. We like to invite a variety of people to join the series, since we have found that there is more credibility and understanding when people from different backgrounds and experiences participate.

Explore your own experiences and learn about the experiences of others in a supportive, non-confrontational environment. Unlearn the out-of-date stereotypes that still affect our words and behavior so that we can all share the richness of the diversity in our community.

Roseville September 2022 series – in-person series for Roseville residents

WHEN: Tuesdays, September 20 – November 15, 2022 – 7 to 9 pm

LOCATION: Library at Buljan Middle School, 100 Hallissy Dr, Roseville, CA 95678

See our flyer below.

Registration Period

AUGUST 17 @ 8:00 AM – SEPTEMBER 20 @ 7:00 PM

To register on EventBrite, click here. We will contact you by email with more series information.

Series Goals

To educate the mind with new facts and research about types of racism

To examine life experiences and share from your heart

To build relationships with other groups so we can support each other’s efforts to accept others without prejudice

Let’s build relationships with our neighbors and other groups, so that we can enhance the vibrancy of our community!

A community service project of Placer County-based nonprofit GlobalMarketplace.org

Register on EventBrite, click here