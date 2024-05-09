Roseville, Calif. – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband provider, has been recognized by BroadbandNow for being in the Top 10 Fastest Real-World Speeds among national providers.

The Fastest Real-World Speed award recognizes trailblazing providers who leverage cutting edge technology and infrastructure to ensure customers across the country can fully benefit from uninterrupted online experiences.

Since 2021, Consolidated has been expanding its multi-gigabit fiber network, bringing the life-changing benefits of fiber internet to hundreds of communities. Consolidated’s fiber services, including Fidium Fiber service, are available to more than 1.25 million homes and businesses in the company’s 20-plus state service area.

“This national recognition is a credit to the teams who are working tirelessly to bring the best fiber internet experience to our customers across the nation including some of the most rural areas in America,” said Gaurav Juneja, Chief Operating Officer for Consolidated.

“We are thrilled with this recognition, and the fact that we are delivering on our promise to customers of the fastest speeds, better service experiences and clear pricing from a company they trust.” Gaurav Juneja, COO

BroadbandNow is a leading consumer resource for broadband information, with a broad data set of internet coverage, speed and prices for providers in the United States. Tens of millions of consumers use BroadbandNow each year to find and compare local internet service providers.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

