Western Placer Waste Management Authority to host community meeting

Roseville, CA- The Western Placer Waste Management Authority will host its ninth annual community meeting Monday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. to discuss odors and other operational issues of importance to local residents. The meeting will be held at the WPWMA’s offices at 3013 Fiddyment Road near the corner of Athens Avenue in Roseville.

The workshop will include updates on current WPWMA projects and will provide an opportunity for residents to engage with WPWMA staff and ask questions surrounding the following topics: WPWMA history, facility operations, onsite odor sources, regional odor conditions, pending regulations affecting odors, and enhancements to the WPWMA’s continuous odor monitoring system.

This year’s meeting will also include an overview of the WPWMA’s Waste Action Plan to address western Placer County’s waste management needs into the future. Attendees will also be entered to win a compost bin courtesy of the City of Roseville.

The WPWMA is a joint powers authority comprised of Placer County and the cities of Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville. The WPWMA owns and operates a Material Recovery Facility and the only active landfill in Placer County. Over the past eight years, the WPWMA has conducted community meetings to engage residents in a dialogue regarding the WPWMA’s operations and regional odor conditions.

Eric Oddo, the WPWMA’s Program Manager, commented on the upcoming meeting, “We’re pleased to continue this positive dialogue with our neighbors and are excited to share new developments on the horizon that will enable the WPWMA to be an even better partner in the community.”