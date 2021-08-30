Community to gather in Downtown Roseville at 6:00 pm

Roseville, Calif.- A Community Vigil honoring the sacrifice of Roseville native and Marine Sergeant Nicole (Herrera) Gee, is planned for 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 31 in the Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville.

Sgt. Gee lost her life, along with 12 other U.S. service members, in the bombing attack at the Kabul airport on August 26. Gee was a 2016 Oakmont High School graduate who enlisted in the Marines a year after she graduated. Her husband, Jarod Gee, is also an Oakmont graduate and Marine.

The Vernon Street Town Square is located at 311 Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville. Free parking is available within one block of the Town Square in the Vernon Street Parking Garage, 405 Vernon Street, and the Oak Street Parking Garage, 200 Oak Street.

Road Closures

S. Grant Street between Oak Street and Vernon Street, and Vernon Street between S. Grant Street and E. Washington Street will be closed beginning at 2 p.m.