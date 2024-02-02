Superintendent monthly message for February 2024

Roseville, Calif. – As we enter February, many of our students are gearing up for prep college season – campus tours, acceptance letters along with financial aid and scholarship applications. Your student may very well be busy preparing for these crucial steps and RJUHSD is here to support your family every step of the way.

Beginning February 1 through February 30, 2024, the RJUHSD Local Scholarship Program will accept applications online via Canvas. All seniors will receive an invite to the “Local Scholarship Program” course, as well. The deadline to apply is February 24 at 11:59 PM and late applications will not be accepted. Visit your College and Career Center for more information.

Presidents’ Week

From February 19 through February 23 there will be no school in observance of Presidents’ Week. This time offers a chance for college-bound juniors and seniors to make the most of this time by touring and researching colleges.

As you plan for important dates on your family’s calendar, be sure to compare it to our district calendar posted below so you can prepare and plan accordingly. We want to maximize attendance for our students and reduced avoidable missed days. It’s hard to imagine but spring break will be here before we know it; March 25 through March 29, 2024!

District Office

Lasty, If you haven’t driven by our district office on Cirby recently, you’re in for quite a change. We are working to consolidate the various district departments currently scattered throughout the district into one building, a single home for district staff made possible through developer fees. The new building is slated for completion by October 2024 and will allow us to improve our communication and efficiency so we are more effective in serving the needs of staff, families, students and our community.

This month, join us in encouraging our students to aim high and stay the course as their goals come into focus. We’ve got this!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent

RJUHSD Calendar