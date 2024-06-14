Roseville native shares local passion

Roseville born and raised, Colby Druckenmiller a local real estate agent, brings his passion, experience, and expertise for Placer county and the surrounding cities and counties.

He loves making new friendships and connections and that is what he enjoys so much about this industry. It allows him the opportunity to grow as a person and to create tremendous opportunities in all other aspects of his life.

“I have always been naturally social and typically was that troublemaker in class that would get in trouble for talking too much and won that “social butterfly” award in grade school.”

The field of real estate is one of his many passions. When he’s not working, Colby can be found enjoying the outdoors. He enjoys hiking, riding quads, snowboarding, rock crawling, working on his car, and the list goes on.

“Whether you are a first time home buyer looking to start that next chapter of your life, someone looking to expand or condense their investment portfolio, a life circumstance change causing a move, commercial needs, or any other reason I am your real estate professional.”

‘If there’s anything I can ever do for you in the realm of real estate don’t hesitate to reach out even if it is just answering a simple question, no task is too small. I love to educate and help however I can, I hope to hear from you soon!’

Serving you and your residential/commercial needs in Placer, Sacramento, El Dorado, Nevada, and Yuba counties. DRE#02175857

Colby Druckenmiller Real Estate

916-918-9594

548 Gibson Dr. Ste 200

Roseville, CA 95678

https://colbysellshouses.kw.com