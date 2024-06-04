A Message from Superintendent Derk Garcia

Roseville, Calif. – As we begin our summer vacation, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for our entire school community.

This last school year has been a remarkable journey of learning, growth, and resilience. We have witnessed incredible achievements from our students, unwavering dedication from our staff, and invaluable support from our families. Here are some summer updates:

Honoring Our Retirees

Classified Retirees

Denise Archer

Teri Bates

Bety Bracco

Rosanne Douglas

Wendy Ehlen

Schelli Landreth

Laurie Milton

Certificated Retirees

Terri Anderson

David Barber

Marla Camp

Aidan Galyen

Kymberly Gordon

Heather Hall

Adam Hentschke

Tamme Holderread

Laura Hopkins

Carole Irvine

Linda Logie

Susan Muscarella

Andrew Padilla

Jill Petersen

Janice Smith

First, I would like to take a moment to honor our retirees. These individuals have dedicated countless years to nurturing and educating our students, shaping the future one child at a time. Their commitment and passion have left an indelible mark on RCSD, and they will be deeply missed. We wish them all the best in their well-deserved retirement and hope they enjoy this new chapter in their lives. Help us wish them a happy retirement!

Looking Ahead to the Next School Year

As we bid farewell to this school year, we are also eagerly preparing for the next. The first day of school next year is August 8, 2024. This marks the beginning of another exciting chapter, filled with new faces-both students and staff-ready to embark on their educational journeys.

Our dedicated team of educators and support staff will be working tirelessly over the summer to ensure everything is in place for a smooth and successful start. From updating schedules and preparing classrooms, to enhancing our facilities and planning engaging activities, we are committed to providing an enriching, safe, and welcoming environment for all.

The Importance of Summer Break

Summer break is a valuable time for everyone in our school community. It is an opportunity to rest, relax, and recharge. We encourage our students and staff to take this time to enjoy family, explore new interests, and simply unwind. It’s essential to return to school rejuvenated and ready to engage fully in the learning process.

Please remember to review the upcoming school year’s calendar, which includes important dates and events. Ensuring that vacations and breaks align with this schedule will help us maximize instructional time and allow everyone to be present and focused during school days.

Summer Meal Program

For many of our students, school is where they receive a majority of their nutrition. We don’t want any student going hungry over break, so free breakfast and lunch will be offered from June 6- August 2, 2024 at Cirby, Woodbridge, Antelope Crossing and Barrett Ranch. We’ve teamed up with Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District and USDA to offer meals to anyone 18 years and under, no registration required.

See the flier, our Facebook page or call 916-771-1675 for more details and time.

Gratitude and Best Wishes

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our staff, students, and families for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. Your contributions have made this school year truly special.

As we transition into summer, I wish everyone a safe, restful, and enjoyable break. I look forward to welcoming you back on Thursday, August 8, refreshed and ready for another year of learning and growth.