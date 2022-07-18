First round of applications due August 12

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville received $17 million in one-time funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 to assist with City and community needs. The Roseville City Council allocated $1 million of these funds to the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission for distribution to the Roseville community.

The Grants Advisory Commission will grant these funds using the current commission guidelines which follow the City Council budget priorities. The ARPA funds will be disbursed over the next three fiscal years through the Grants Advisory Commission process.

First Round of Application

The first round of applications opened July 18, 2022. Applications are due to the City by 5 p.m., August 12, 2022. Applications will be accepted online only through ZoomGrants at zoomgrants.com/zgf/22_23_ARPA.

The $1 million in grant funding will be distributed over the next three fiscal years as follows:

• FY 22/23 – $350,000 – to be distributed immediately, with an expedited cycle

• FY 23/24 – $350,000 – to be added to 23/24 Grants Advisory Commission funding cycle

• FY 24/25 – $300,000 – to be added to 24/25 Grants Advisory Commission funding cycle

The following cycle calendar is being adopted in order to expedite the 2022/2023 funding distribution:

• 07/18/2022 – Applications released

• 08/12/2022 – Applications due by 5 p.m., via ZoomGrants

• 10/11/2022 – Finalize Funding Recommendations at Grants Commission Meeting

• 11/02/2022 – City Council Meeting – Action on Funding Recommendations

More information about the application process for the 2022 APRA funding can be found at Roseville.ca.us/ARPA.

Information about the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission and yearly funding cycle can be found at Roseville.ca.us/Grants.

WHAT IS THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN?

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.

