Roseville, Calif.- Want an inside look at how your local law enforcement agency operates? Learn more by attending the next Citizen Police Awareness Academy.

The Citizen Police Academy was created to promote an understanding of the Roseville Police Department and its policies and procedures. The Academy will provide information about many aspects of law enforcement and the issues that police officers face on a daily basis, as well as how other divisions within the department work together to help our community be safer.

The next academy runs for two weeks:

April 25th – 28th and May 2nd – 5th (Monday – Thursday)

Classes start at 6pm and end at 9pm

During the academy, students will listen to classroom instruction and engage in interactive presentations that provide “hands on” experiences, allowing them to gain valuable insight into the day-to-day operations of the Roseville Police Department.

Students will meet representatives from different parts of the Roseville Police Department including:

K‐9 Unit Investigations Unit

Records Division UAS (drone) team

Traffic Unit CSI Unit

Animal Control Community Service Officers

Crime Analysis Crime Suppression Unit (CSU)

Property/Evidence Special Operations (SWAT, RCT, HNT)

Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team

Some of the information presented will include:

Search/Seizure

Gangs

Vice/Narcotics

Community Oriented Police and Problem Solving

Use of Force/arrest techniques

Crisis Negotiations

Volunteer Program

A tour of the Roseville Police Department is included and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the Chief of Police and staff members.

The Roseville Police Department hopes to instill a greater awareness and understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community through the education provided by the Citizen Police Academy.

Academy Schedule

The Roseville Citizen Police Awareness Academy is offered bi‐annually; it consists of eight sessions over two consecutive weeks. Classes are held at the Roseville Police Department and may include one or more off-site demonstrations.

Participant Requirements

Potential candidates for the Citizen Police Awareness Academy must meet the following criteria:

*Minimum age of 18 years

*Live or work in the Roseville area

Selection Process

Citizen Academy participants are selected by the Chief of Police or his designee. Applications are available through the online form below.

Please note: A local background check will be made based on the information provided in the application.

Once selected, candidates will be notified by e-mail.

Enrollment is limited to approximately thirty (30) students per academy.

Please confirm your schedule availability before applying. Attendance at every session is required.

Register Online

Click HERE to go to the registration form page.