Granite Bay Golf Club Hosts Day Three

Roseville, CA- The Capital Cup 2019 golf tournament will take over three area golf courses starting this Friday, September 27.

Over three days, golfers will play to raise money for area nonprofits and charities. Before the tournament even starts, golfers have already surpassed their $1.5M goal, raising more than $1.7M. The Capital Cup is the largest area fundraiser, second only to The Big Day Of Giving.

Inspired by Ryder Cup

The Capital Cup is inspired by The Ryder Cup, which began in Scotland in 1921. It adapts the same format, promotes community pride, and healthy competition, all while raising money for the Sacramento region’s most deserving charities.

Each player is raising money to go directly to the cause of their choice. Golfers are separated into two teams. Those on the winning teams will also share a $50,000 grand prize.

Salvation Army

Leigh White, Vice President and General Manager of FOX40, will play on behalf of The Salvation Army. Last year, she raised nearly $16,000 for Sacramento Workforce Development Programs. The programs provide next-level services for those recovering from addiction or homelessness. The Salvation Army has a nearly 100% success rate in helping graduates of the Culinary Arts Training Program and Construction Training Program obtain employment. The money raised this year will help these programs continue to change lives and help provide housing for the students while they complete their training.

Golf Course Locations & Info

Friday, September 27 @ Serrano Country Club

5005 Serrano Parkway, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Tee Time: 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 28 @ El Macero Country Club

44571 Clubhouse Drive, El Macero, CA 95618

Tee Time: 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 29 @ Granite Bay Golf Club

9600 Golf Club Drive, Granite Bay, CA 95746

Tee Time: 10:00 a.m.

Awards Reception: 4:30 p.m.