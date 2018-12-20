Three Days of World Class Cycling, Cuisine & Libations

Saint Helena, Calif. – The third annual CampoVelo will take place April 26-28, 2019 in Napa Valley, combining world class cycling, wellness, cuisine, libations, and fundraising into a unique three-day event in the heart of America’s preeminent wine growing region.

3 Days of Fun and Fundraising

Organizers are pleased to announce the return of title sponsor Clif Bar & Company and former professional cyclist and chef Chris Cosentino is back with fellow cyclists, chefs, winemakers, and brewmasters with a winning recipe for a wellness weekend like no other.

“Do good, one pedal stroke at a time,”

By blending the best of the culinary world with cycling, hiking and yoga, CampoVelo, produced by Ride Napa Valley, has become an annual highlight in the Napa Valley. Over the course of the weekend, more than 20 featured guests (chefs, winemakers, pro-cyclists, and other notables), including Team CLIF Bar Cycling, will lead attendees in a myriad of activities designed to support and promote CampoVelo’s deserving beneficiaries. Each morning, featured guests will accompany the participants on hikes, in yoga sessions, and on mountain, road, and e-bike rides throughout Napa Valley. After hours of exploring the great outdoors on two-wheels or two-feet, Cosentino and friends will lead product demos, workshops, and prepare five-star meals for attendees.

“We are honored to return as the title sponsor of CampoVelo,” says Gary Erickson, founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Clif Bar & Company.

“One of the best parts of CampoVelo is that it gives back to the community. As locals with local businesses, my wife and Co-CEO Kit and I are always proud to show off the Napa Valley and look forward to welcoming CampoVelo guests into our community.”

“We have another amazing CampoVelo planned this year with even more of my chef, athlete, and wine and beer making friends joining the fun,” remarked chef Cosentino. “My passion for food, family, cycling, and fun is what I love to share with our guests over the CampoVelo weekend.”

The Weekend Begins…

The weekend begins in St. Helena on Friday, April 26th with a selection of road and mountain bike rides followed by lunch at Clif Family Winery’s tasting room. Opening day continues with wine & beer experiences featuring Clif Family Winery and Mad Fritz Brewing Company, a poolside party at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, and an evening Welcome Reception with bites by Cosentino, wine & beer tastings, and craft cocktails at Calistoga’s Tamber Bey Vineyards. A ticketed five-course dinner hosted by Cosentino, Matt Jennings, Bryan Voltaggio and more paired with acclaimed Napa Valley wines and beer at Tamber Bey Vineyards will benefit No Kid Hungry.

Saturday

Kick Saturday off with breakfast and a selection of rides and wellness activities throughout Napa Valley, followed by a Champion’s Lunch, culinary demos, and the CampoVelo Marketplace featuring an artisan assortment of food, drink, and wares to taste, test or buy.

Returning after its wildly popular (and often hilarious) 2018 debut, the “2019 Saturday Night at the Speedway” is a weekend highlight with epic bike relay races, live music, wine, beer, and food trucks at the Calistoga Speedway.

Weekend Culmination

The weekend culminates in a BIG way at Napa Valley’s oldest winery Charles Krug Winery. Start the day with a BIG Breakfast followed by the BIG Ride, gran fondo style with three route options (35/50/80 miles), or a hike at Bothe State Park. The ultimate post-ride finale is the CampoVelo BIG Feast at the iconic winery with a menu curated by Cosentino and his chef friends, Charles Krug wines and Mad Fritz beers, play lawn games, enjoy live music, relax, and bid on must-have silent auction lots.

With the mantra “do good, one pedal stroke at a time,” CampoVelo benefits the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition and Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry.

Partners

In addition to Clif Bar & Company, other partners include Colavita, Bialetti, Giant Bicycles, Clif Family Winery, First Republic Bank, Liv Cycling, Trek Travel, Kollar Chocolates, Mad Fritz, CAPO Cycling, WD-40, Chef’s Warehouse, Whitehall Lane Winery, Kara’s Cupcakes, and Grove 45.

For more information and the full weekend itinerary, visit www.campovelo.com.