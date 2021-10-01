Following full FDA approval

Sacramento, Calif. – California will require COVID-19 vaccine for all K-12 students following full FDA approval.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement today.

The move follows decades of vaccines requirements in schools.

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine dramatically reduces the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.

History of Vaccines

The United States has a long history of vaccine mandates dating back to George Washington in 1777. All 50 states currently have numerous vaccines requirements for students. View History of Vaccines

More info to follow soon.

For more information, view existing Immunization Requirement for California Schools.