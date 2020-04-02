Distance learning to continue

Roseville, CA- Multiple news outlets are reporting that Governor Newsom has confirmed that California schools will not be reopening this academic year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement follows yesterday’s pronouncement from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond that foreshadowed the shutdown. ” Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning.”

Governor Newsom noted that tech-giant Google be assisting with providing access points, broadband service and thousands of chromebooks.

Roseville and Rocklin school districts websites have not confirmed or published their own closures at the time of publication.