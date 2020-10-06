Propositions not always what they seem

Roseville, CA- Another California election cycle means ballot propositions. Ballot propositions have a history of using wording that doesn’t always seem to convey the most accurate intent of the proposition.

Voters are encouraged to dig a little deeper than the headline and blurb for a better understanding and to make sure your vote accurately reflects your own views. Voter’s Edge breaks down each proposition with projected impacts along with both sides arguments for and against each ballot measure.

California Ballot Propositions 2020

Proposition 14: Stem Cell Research

Authorizes bonds to continue funding stem cell and other medical research.

Authorizes $5.5 billion state bonds for: stem cell and other medical research, including training; research facility construction; administrative costs. Dedicates $1.5 billion to brain-related diseases. Appropriates General Fund moneys.

Proposition 15: Taxes on Commercial Property

Increases funding sources for public schools, community colleges, and local government services by changing tax assessment of commercial and industrial property. Initiative constitutional amendment. Taxes such properties based on current market value, instead of purchase price.

Proposition 16: Repeals Proposition 209

Allows diversity as a factor in public employment, education, and contracting decisions. Permits government decision-making policies to consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in order to address diversity by repealing constitutional provision prohibiting such policies.

Proposition 17: Voting Rights for People on Parole

Restores right to vote after completion of prison term. Legislative constitutional amendment. Restores voting rights upon completion of prison term to persons who have been disqualified from voting while serving a prison term. Fiscal Impact: Annual county costs, likely in the hundreds of thousands of

Proposition 18: Voting Rights for 17-Year-Olds

Amends California constitution to permit 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections if they will turn 18 by the next general election and be otherwise eligible to vote. Legislative constitutional amendment. Fiscal Impact: Increased statewide county costs likely between.

Proposition 19: Changes in Property Tax Rules

Changes certain property tax rules. Legislative constitutional amendment. Allows homeowners who are over 55, disabled, or wildfire/disaster victims to transfer primary residence’s tax base to replacement residence. Changes of taxation of family-property transfers. Establishes fire protection services…

Proposition 20: Changes to Criminal Penalties and Parole

Restricts parole for certain offenses currently considered to be non-violent. Authorizes felony sentences for certain offenses currently treated only as misdemeanors. Initiative statute. Limits access to parole program established for non-violent offenders who have completed the full term of their primary.

Proposition 21: Rent Control

Expands local governments’ authority to enact rent control on residential property. Initiative statute. Allows local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old. Local limits on rate increases may differ from statewide limit. Fiscal impact: Overall, a potential

Proposition 22: Rideshare and Delivery Drivers

Exempts app-based transportation and delivery companies from providing employee benefits to certain drivers. Initiative statute. Classifies app-based drivers as “independent contractors,” instead of “employees,” and provides independent-contractor drivers other compensation, unless certain criteria are…

Proposition 23: Kidney Dialysis

Authorizes state regulation of kidney dialysis clinics. Establishes minimum staffing and other requirements. Initiative statute. Requires physician or other specified medical professional on site during dialysis treatment. Prohibits clinics from reducing services without state approval. Prohibits clinics.

Proposition 24: Consumer Privacy

Amends consumer privacy laws. Initiative statute. Permits consumers to: prevent businesses from sharing personal information, correct inaccurate personal information, and limit businesses’ use of “sensitive personal information,” including precise geolocation, race, ethnicity, and health information.

Proposition 25: Yes or No on Getting Rid of Bail

Referendum on law that replaced money bail system with a system based on public safety and flight risk. A “Yes” vote approves, and a “No” vote rejects, law replacing money bail with system based on public safety and flight risk. Fiscal impact: Increased costs possibly in mid hundreds of millions of…

