Roseville Today’s Featured Events for September
Roseville, CA- The kids are back to school and the summer season may be coming to a close. In California, the fun is just beginning to heat up.
Whether you’re seeking a local event close to home or seeking a little more adventure out of town, here’s a few adventurous ideas for September.
(Listed in order of distance from Roseville)
Romanian Festival
Sept 29
Roseville, CA
0 miles from Roseville!
Free admission, Family friendly! Experience authentic Romanian food, Romanian folk dancing and music. Cultural fun in town!
More info
One Love One Heart Reggae Festival
Sept 1-2
Woodland, CA
35 miles from Roseville
Yolo County Fairgrounds – Enjoy a reggae-filled weekend of music, camping and fun!
More info
Barbera Festival
Sept 15
Plymouth, CA
40+ miles from Roseville
Amador County is synonymous with delicious Barbera wine. Wine, scrumptious food and fun at Terra d’Oro Winery.
More info
Sample the Sierra
Sept 15
Truckee, CA
90 miles from Roseville
South Lake Tahoe food & wine event features local favorites plated together. Live music.
More info
Taste of Sonoma
Sept 1
Rohnert Park, CA
110 miles from Roseville
Sonoma County’s most renowned vintners, growers, and chefs and offers wine and culinary enthusiasts access to taste and experience the bounty of Sonoma County.
More info
The Great Reno Balloon Race
Sept 7- 9
Reno, NV
115 miles from Roseville
Colorful and massive hot air balloons take flight over Reno. Hell yeah, that’s cool!
More info
Santa Barbara Wine & Polo Festival
Sept 8
Santa Barbara
410 miles from Roseville
Picture wine, polo and pretty woman. The setting, the spectacular Santa Barbara. Are you ready for a Southern California adventure!
More info
