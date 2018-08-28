Roseville Today’s Featured Events for September

Roseville, CA- The kids are back to school and the summer season may be coming to a close. In California, the fun is just beginning to heat up.

Whether you’re seeking a local event close to home or seeking a little more adventure out of town, here’s a few adventurous ideas for September.

(Listed in order of distance from Roseville)

Upcoming Events and Adventures September 2018

Romanian Festival

Sept 29

Roseville, CA

0 miles from Roseville!

Free admission, Family friendly! Experience authentic Romanian food, Romanian folk dancing and music. Cultural fun in town!

More info

One Love One Heart Reggae Festival

Sept 1-2

Woodland, CA

35 miles from Roseville

Yolo County Fairgrounds – Enjoy a reggae-filled weekend of music, camping and fun!

More info

Barbera Festival

Sept 15

Plymouth, CA

40+ miles from Roseville

Amador County is synonymous with delicious Barbera wine. Wine, scrumptious food and fun at Terra d’Oro Winery.

More info

Sample the Sierra

Sept 15

Truckee, CA

90 miles from Roseville

South Lake Tahoe food & wine event features local favorites plated together. Live music.

More info

Taste of Sonoma

Sept 1

Rohnert Park, CA

110 miles from Roseville

Sonoma County’s most renowned vintners, growers, and chefs and offers wine and culinary enthusiasts access to taste and experience the bounty of Sonoma County.

More info

The Great Reno Balloon Race

Sept 7- 9

Reno, NV

115 miles from Roseville

Colorful and massive hot air balloons take flight over Reno. Hell yeah, that’s cool!

More info

Santa Barbara Wine & Polo Festival

Sept 8

Santa Barbara

410 miles from Roseville

Picture wine, polo and pretty woman. The setting, the spectacular Santa Barbara. Are you ready for a Southern California adventure!

More info

Business / Event / Destination Coverage?

Interested in having your business, event or destination featured? Get in Touch.

(We work closely with organizations throughout California and the Wild West)