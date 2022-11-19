Licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider in Roseville

California Recovery Center (CRC) is a licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider conveniently located in Downtown Roseville and serving the Sacramento region and Northern California. They base their philosophy on the belief that all are unique individuals who hold the ability to lead successful, fulfilling lives.

CRC offers educational groups, process groups, SUD assessments, biopsychosocial-spiritual assessments, treatment planning, relapse prevention planning, discharge planning, and case management.

Roseville Today's Holiday Guide! Roseville Today's Holiday Guide! Roseville Today's Holiday Guide! Roseville Today's Holiday Guide!

They provide individualized management of withdrawal symptoms and fosters an ideal environment to begin formulating a self-directed plan for continued personal recovery.

“We take the process of referral seriously and understand the importance of a continuum of care for one’s recovery. So, we have aligned with like-minded professionals in the community and have an excellent referral base.” California Recovery Center

CRC Services

– Inpatient and Outpatient Programs

– Dual Diagnosis Treatment

– Personalized Plan

– Evidence-Based Therapies – Nutrition-Centered Recovery

– Modern & Boutique Facilities

– A Personal Community of Sobriety

– Aftercare & Alumni

Start your journey with CRC

423 Oak St.

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 515-7363

calrecoverycenter.com

Downtown Roseville Location