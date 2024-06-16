Exhilarating speed with monstrous sticker price ~ $122,000

Roseville, Calif. – It doesn’t take long to accurately assess this large, heavy SUV that’s ridiculously quick.

Yet the exhilarating speed wasn’t the most startling aspect of the 2024 BMW X5 M. For me, and many strangers who shared their thoughts, it was the color.

In my roughly 25 years of reviewing automobiles, I don’t think there was a color I’ve liked as much as this turquoise SUV. For the record, BMW calls it a “Boston Green.” I prefer calling it gorgeous.

Differentiates itself

The X5 M differentiates itself from the standard X5 with its advanced performance, sport-tuned suspension, grippy 22-inch tires, aggressive exterior styling, and upgraded brakes. Not to be overlooked is the cost. The X5 M has a monstrous sticker price of approximately $122,000, way more than the base model X5 that starts at around $66,000.

Sales of the BMW X5 has more than doubled since its debut of 37,598 sold in 2007. Two years ago sales reached a high of 82,373 and dropped to 72,574 a year ago.

This year BMW decided to provide a refresh of the X5 M, offering even more luxury appeal. It comes with restyled headlights, new grille and air intakes. The interior is nearly as impressive, equipped with heated steering wheel, rich leather, ambient lighting and carbon fiber trim. Every version comes with standard all-wheel drive.

Twin turbocharged V8

The X5 M engine is a twin turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8 that generates 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and is aided by a new 48-volt hybrid system. The midsize SUV weighs 5,498 pounds, yet can travel 0-60 mph in an astonishing 3.7 seconds, which is quicker than many sports cars. Of course, no sports car can match its towing capacity of 7,200 pounds. Fuel efficiency is 13-18 mpg.

Where the X5 M comes up lacking is how it drives. It receives criticism because the firm, somewhat stiff ride is hardly luxurious. In fact, one can frequently feel any road imperfections and bumps, especially in freeway situations.

It also gets disparaged for too many drive modes. There are six transmission settings and several brake, engine and suspension modes that are far too complicated for the needs of most drivers.

Standard driving safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot and driver attention warning, parking sensors, surround-view camera, and automated parking system.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 BMW X5 M

Performance: twin turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8, 617 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 13-18 mpg

Price estimate: $122,300

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 6 years/50,000; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited

Interior

We are fans of the SUV’s classy interior. Unlike many luxury models that are far too complicated and divert attention from the road, the 14.9-inch sufficiently touchscreen can be controlled by rotary, hand or voice. The horizontally curved display covers two-thirds of the instrument panel and there’s also a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Both displays are powered by BMW’s iDrive 8.

Seating for all five passengers is comfortable with lots of leg and head room. The cargo area measures 33.9 cubic-feet of space and when the second row is folded down it expands to 72.3 cubes.

The 2024 BMW X5 M is an upscale midsize SUV with tremendous performance. It has a high price tag, but in most areas it delivers big time in value.

