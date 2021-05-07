Record-breaking day for participating nonprofits

Sacramento, CA- Big Day of Giving has ended and nonprofits in the Sacramento region are celebrating another record-breaking day of generosity in our community. While the total reflected on the Big Day of Giving website is an extraordinary $12.8 million raised for the 688 nonprofits participating, it is not yet final.

Because we allow nonprofits until noon today to submit the total gifts they received on Thursday, those numbers will rise. We will announce the final tally raised for local nonprofits this afternoon via email, on the Foundation’s website, and on Big Day of Giving social media pages.

Our region has again demonstrated the power of local philanthropy by rallying around the organizations that make our communities more equitable, more vibrant, and strong-organizations that need our support so critically.

As we always say, Big Day of Giving is more than a single day. Since its inception in 2013, the annual giving day has elevated philanthropy in our community by educating donors about the importance of giving locally, and empowering nonprofits to share their stories broadly, increase engagement with their supporters, and more impactfully serve our region.

Linda Beech Cutler

Chief Executive Officer

About Big Day of Giving

Big Day of Giving (BDOG) is a 24-hour online giving challenge that brings together the Sacramento region’s nonprofit community to help raise much needed unrestricted funds. View last year’s Big Dog Results. To learn more, visit https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/