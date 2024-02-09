Super Bowl parties to family fun, locations that slice up some of the best

Roseville, Calif. – Today is National Pizza Day! With the Super Bowl just two days away, pizza will be a big seller this weekend around the country.

For those in the Roseville and Rocklin area, the search is always on for a good slice. In the spirit of fun, we’re sharing some of our our favorite pizza stops in the region. We invite you to share your favorites below. Happy National Pizza Day!

Celestino’s – (Rocklin)

If you’re searching for an authentic east coast style pizza and many locals and transplants are, Celestino’s in Rocklin serves up authentic pizza found on the boardwalks of New Jersey and around the Big Apple. As close to the real thing as we’ve found. Best for take out or grabbing a quick slice mid-week! Visit Celestino’s Pizza!

Dominick’s Italian Restaurant & Deli (Granite Bay)

Straight out of Jersey City, Dominick’s was founded over 20 years ago and quickly became a local hotspot for pizza, Italian food and the only local place to find pork roll and other east coast staples. In 2022, locals, David and Heather Galasso became the new owners of this popular location and look to carry on the New Jersey food traditions that Dominick and his wife brought to Granite Bay back in 2003. Visit Dominick’s!

Old Town Pizza (Roseville)

When you’re in the mood for delicious pizza, a wide selection of cold, craft brews on tap surrounded by a lively and fun community crowd, Old Town Pizza in Roseville can’t be beat! The food is always good, the service always friendly and the laughter always loud! Join the party and stay awhile! Visit Old Town Pizza!

Flour Dust Pizza (Roseville)

Tucked into an unassuming location in Roseville, Flour Dust Pizza has gained a solid reputation and loyal following among customers. Bringing tastes and inspiration from Florence, Italy, Flour Dust guests can enjoy scrumptiously unique variations with fresh ingredients that make for a truly unique dining experience. Buono! Visit Flour Dust Pizza!

Let us know your favorites!

Everyone has their own unique twist on what makes a great pizza place. We’d love to hear from you! Contact us here to share what makes your favorite pizza spot in South Placer the best!

User Feedback

Did not see Chicago Fire Stockyard thin crust! We examine pizza makers frequently and our consensus, as a small group of four, is that this is the best thin crust pizza around! – Dale