Overpaying for Gas?

Roseville, CA- Local gas prices in Roseville have fluctuated slightly this past week with the average price dipping slightly. The pundits and pros continue to project higher pricing as we move through winter and into the warmer months.

Save $$

If saving money is important, the consistent low price leader, Costco on Stanford Ranch Rd. remains the best area value for filling up with prices currently at $2.65 per gallon. Sam’s Club and ARCO are regularly competitive, with many other stations significantly higher.

Sacramento Prices

Gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.04/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.25/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on February 4 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.15/g in 2018, $2.66/g in 2017, $2.25/g in 2016, $2.37/g in 2015 and $3.41/g in 2014.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.02/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

Modesto- $3.03/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g.

Oakland- $3.28/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

“While oil prices have risen to their highest in months on the instability in Venezuela’s political situation, gasoline demand has remained weak and supply strong, thus keeping increases firmly in check,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“As the record gasoline supply continues to overshadow markets ahead of the road to summer gasoline, any updrafts at the pump will be small and limited for now, but once the transition begins, the supply overhang will be drawn down in short order as refiners liquidate winter gasoline, ushering in eventually higher prices come late-February and early March.”