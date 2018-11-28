Be a Santa to a Senior Program

Roseville Locations Included

Roseville, CA – Did you know that 28 percent of people 65 or older live alone, according to AARP? Each year, these seniors have fewer family members and friends to provide company and care to them, which often leads to social isolation. The holidays can be especially hard for those who are living independently and may feel lonely.

That’s why the Home Instead Senior Care Office serving Sacramento and surrounding counties is inviting the community to come together to provide gifts and holiday cheer to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family this holiday season through its Be a Santa to a Senior program. This is the 15th year and last year we delivered 1500 gifts to the seniors.

“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many seniors. It shows them that people care about them and see them as an important part of the community,” said Buck Shaw, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Sacramento and surrounding counties. “Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, getting generous support from Sacramento area businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with local nonprofits to help with gift collection and distribution.

It’s easy to help out. Go to one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display now to Dec. 14. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping – community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“We’re always excited to see how much Be a Santa to a Senior boosts seniors’ spirits during the holiday season,” said Shaw. “And we are grateful to be a part of a community that comes together to make this happen.”

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Denny’s Restaurant, 681 Newcastle Road, Newcastle, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 1055 C. Street, Galt, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 7433 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 4441 E. Commerce Way, Sacramento, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 5460 Florin Road, Sacramento, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 7900 College Town Drive, Sacramento, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 300 Bearcut Drive, Sacramento, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 8841 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 8707 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 5181 Foothills Blvd., Roseville Calif.

Denny’s Restaurant, 122 Sunrise Ave., Roseville, Calif.

Crystal Ridge Care Center, 396 Dorsey Drive, Grass Valley, Calif.

Progressive Insurance, 10929 Disk Dr., Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Oakmont of Carmichael, 4717 Engle Road, Carmichael, Calif.

Oakmont of Roseville, 1101 Secret Ravine Parkway, Roseville, Calif.

Brookdale Stock Ranch Road, 7418 Stock Ranch Road, Citrus Heights, Calif.

Carmichael Water District, 7837 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, Calif.

McCaulou’s, 372 Elm Ave., Auburn, Calif.

Sun Oak Senior Living, 7241 Canelo Hills Drive, Citrus Heights, Calif.

Hilton Sacramento, 2200 Harvard St., Sacramento, Calif.

Eskaton Lodge Gold River, 11390 Coloma Rd., Gold River, Calif.

Empire Ranch Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 1801 E. Natoma St., Folsom Calif.

Sutter Heath, 2200 River Plaza Drive, Sacramento, Calif.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (916) 920-2273.