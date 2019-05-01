Keynote Speaker is Samuel Rodriguez

Roseville, CA., – William Jessup University, the first WASC accredited private, four-year residential Christian university in the greater Sacramento region celebrates its 79th annual Commencement this Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bayside Church, Adventure campus in Roseville.

“We look forward to the impact our graduates are going to make as they transition from our university setting,” said Dr. John Jackson, president of the growing university. “Our students are equipped and ready to impact the world for the glory of God in the local church, the marketplace, at home and in our communities, locally and globally.”

Approximately 292 students are graduating this May with the majority of graduates receiving business, psychology, teacher education, science and ministry-related bachelor degrees.

This year marks the fourteenth graduation ceremony celebrated by the 80-year-old university since its relocation to Rocklin from San Jose in 2004.

Commencement keynote speaker is the Reverend Samuel Rodriguez . Rodriguez leads the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the largest Hispanic Christian network in the world and also leads his own vibrant, growing church in Sacramento, New Season Christian Worship Center.

Rodriguez has advised Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump, and frequently consults with members of both parties in Congress advancing immigration and criminal justice reform as well as religious freedom initiatives. In January 2017, he became the first Latino Evangelical to participate in a presidential swearing-in ceremony with over 1 billion people watching around the world.

Rodriguez began his life’s work and career journey in education when he became an ordained minister at age 23 later earning his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lehigh University. Rodriguez also works in the film industry, where his most recent work as executive producer is entitled Breakthrough and in theaters now. Forging new ground in the entertainment space, Rodriguez has partnered with Pureflix Entertainment to ensure Hispanics are increasingly represented in Hollywood.

Prior to commencement, Jessup’s Baccalaureate service is planned for Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. to honor graduates as they matriculate into various ministry fields and the marketplace. Students and their families will gather after the service to enjoy a celebratory reception.

William Jessup University offers nearly 70 degree and certificate programs with a student-faculty ratio of 14:1 and average class sizes of 23. The university also offers career and life planning services to aid graduates throughout their personal job search.