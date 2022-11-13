Experience Christmas at Bayside 2022
Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
Extremely popular with kids of all ages, the services coincide with the community Christmas Light Drive at Adventure. Enjoy a drive-thru light display and music from the comfort of your vehicle.
Bayside Christmas Lights Drive Thru 2022
November 19 – Dec 31 (7 days week with exception blackout dates below)
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Blackout Dates: November 24, December 9, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25
Bayside Adventure
6401 Stanford Ranch Rd. Roseville, Calif.
Bayside Christmas Services – (2022 updates)
Adventure Campus
Location: 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd
- December 21 @ 7:00 PM
- December 22 @ 7:00 PM
- December 23 @ 5:00 & 7:00 PM
- December 24 @ 3:00 & 5:00 PM
Blue Oaks Campus
Location: 10000 Alantown Drive
- pending update
Granite Bay Campus
Location: 8191 Sierra College Blvd
- pending update
Folsom Campus
Location: 890 Glenn Dr.
- pending update
