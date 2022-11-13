Experience Christmas at Bayside 2022

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.

Extremely popular with kids of all ages, the services coincide with the community Christmas Light Drive at Adventure. Enjoy a drive-thru light display and music from the comfort of your vehicle.

Bayside Christmas Lights Drive Thru 2022

November 19 – Dec 31 (7 days week with exception blackout dates below)

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Blackout Dates: November 24, December 9, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Bayside Adventure

6401 Stanford Ranch Rd. Roseville, Calif.

Bayside Christmas Services – (2022 updates)

Location: 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd

December 21 @ 7:00 PM

December 22 @ 7:00 PM

December 23 @ 5:00 & 7:00 PM

December 24 @ 3:00 & 5:00 PM

Location: 10000 Alantown Drive

pending update

Location: 8191 Sierra College Blvd

pending update

Folsom Campus

Location: 890 Glenn Dr.

pending update