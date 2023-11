Experience Christmas at Bayside 2023

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services.

Extremely popular with kids of all ages, the annual Christmas Light Drive at Adventure has been cancelled for 2023.

Bayside Christmas Lights Drive Thru 2023

Cancelled for 2023.

Bayside Christmas Services – 2023

Location: 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd

December 21: 7:00 pm

December 22: 5:00 & 7:00 pm

December 23: 3:00 & 5:00 pm

December 24: 10:00 am & 3:00 pm

Location: 10000 Alantown Drive

December 23: 6:30pm

December 24: 9:45am, 11:30am, & 1:15pm*

Granite Bay Campus 2023

Location: 8191 Sierra College Blvd

* Kids Ministry provided 3 Months – 5th Grade

*December 17th: 6:00pm*

*December 20th: 5:00pm*

December 20th: 7:00pm

*December 21st: 5:00pm*

December 21st: 7:00pm

*December 22nd: 5:00pm*

December 22nd: 7:00pm

*December 23rd: 2:00pm*

*December 23rd: 4:30pm*

December 22nd:7:00pm

*December 24th: 12:00pm*

*December 24th: 2:30pm*

*December 24th: 5:00pm*

December 24th: 7:30pm

